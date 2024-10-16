© 2024 KRWG
Moonflower Murders

Episode 1

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 47m 58s

Susan is living in Crete, when a couple asks her for help finding their missing daughter, Cecily. They believe her disappearance is connected to a murder that happened at their hotel and an Alan Conway novel that was inspired by the case.

Aired: 09/14/24 | Expires: 09/29/24
Extras
Watch 1:14
Moonflower Murders
A Moonflower Murders Star Takes our Quiz
Pippa Bennett-Warner finds out which MASTERPIECE Mystery! crime-fighter would be her partner!
Clip: S2024 | 1:14
Watch 2:57
Moonflower Murders
Why Do Audiences Love Crime Thrillers?
The cast consider why audiences love crime thrillers.
Clip: S2024 | 2:57
Watch 2:50
Moonflower Murders
Murder So...British
The cast of Moonflower Murders weigh in on who does murder mysteries best!
Clip: S2024 E5 | 2:50
Watch 0:30
Moonflower Murders
Episode 6 Preview
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Preview: S2024 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Moonflower Murders
Episode 5 Preview
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:51
Moonflower Murders
Anthony Horowitz's Mysteries
The cast revealed what they love most about writer Anthony Horowitz's style of writing.
Clip: S2024 | 2:51
Watch 2:00
Moonflower Murders
What is Moonflower Murders?
The cast and creator of Moonflower Murders introduce you to the clever, surprising show.
Clip: S2024 | 2:00
Watch 2:49
Moonflower Murders
From Magpie Murders to Moonflower Murders: What to Expect
The cast and creators on how Magpie Murders ended, and what's ahead Moonflower Murders.
Clip: S2024 | 2:49
Watch 2:58
Moonflower Murders
Mystery Musings with Mark Gatiss
Mark Gatiss explains what makes a proper murder mystery story such as Moonflower Murders.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 2:58
Watch 49:10
Moonflower Murders
Episode 6
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 49:10
