Moonflower Murders

Latest Episodes
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
Susan meets with Alan’s ex-partner and learns a shocking secret.
In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder.
Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.
Susan is tasked to find a missing woman whose disappearance is connected with an Alan Conway novel.