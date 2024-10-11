© 2024 KRWG
Lidia's Kitchen

Feed the Connection

Season 12 Episode 1204 | 26m 46s

Every dish reminds me of a different time in my life, from childhood with memories of my Cuttlefish Salad with Potatoes and Olives. To motherhood with my Penne Rigate with Sausage, Mushrooms, and Ricotta one of Tanya’s favorites. And today as a grandmother cooking my family Chicken Rollatini with Provola and Artichokes. Each dish tastes like a different era, and I love to feed that connection!

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
You’re Invited
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
