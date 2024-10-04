© 2024 KRWG
Lidia's Kitchen

Cook to Reminisce

Season 12 Episode 1203 | 26m 46s

There are some recipes that make my memories so tangible it's as if I am transported through time. Fuzi With Chicken RaguÌ was a traditional Sunday dish for my family. As a child my Grandpa would treat us to an Orange Spritz like the one I show you. For a sweet finish, I have fond memories of frying up the dough for these St. Joseph’s Zeppole. Feed the memories and cook to reminisce with me.

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
You’re Invited
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
