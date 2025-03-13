© 2025 KRWG
Your Legislators

Luis Terrazas

Season 19 Episode 8 | 28m 43s

New Mexico Representative Luis Terrazas joins the KRWG Public Media on this week’s episode of Your Legislators! The Republican Representative for District 39 sits down with KRWG’s Jonny Coker to speak about his committee rolls, and about issues facing his constituents.

Aired: 03/14/25
