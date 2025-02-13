© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legislators

Angelica Rubio

Season 19 Episode 4 | 27m 37s

Representative Angelica Rubio joins the KRWG Public Media on this week’s episode of Your Legislators! The New Mexico Representative for District 35 sits down with KRWG’s Jonny Coker to speak about her committee roles, bills she’s sponsoring, and issues facing her constituents.

Aired: 02/12/25
Extras
Watch 27:31
Your Legislators
State Representative Raymundo Lara (D)
This program features a conversation with New Mexico Democratic State Representative...
Episode: S17 E9 | 27:31
Watch 26:48
Your Legislators
Representative Luis Terrazas (R)
This program features a conversation with District 39 New Mexico Republican State...
Episode: S17 E8 | 26:48
Watch 27:01
Your Legislators
Senator Jeff Steinborn (D)
This program features a conversation with New Mexico Democratic State Senator...
Episode: S17 E7 | 27:01
Watch 26:57
Your Legislators
U.S. Representative (NM-02) Gabe Vasquez (D)
This program features a conversation with U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez...
Episode: S17 E6 | 26:57
Watch 27:55
Your Legislators
Representative Joanne J. Ferrary (D)
This program features a conversation with District 37 Democratic State Rep. Joanne Ferrary
Episode: S17 E5 | 27:55
Watch 28:03
Your Legislators
Senator Siah Correa Hemphill
This program features a conversation with Democratic State Senator Siah Correa Hemphill
Episode: S17 E4 | 28:03
Watch 27:21
Your Legislators
Senator Ron Griggs (R)
This program features a conversation with Republican State Senator Ron Griggs about New...
Episode: S17 E3 | 27:21
Watch 27:25
Your Legislators
Rep. Angelica Rubio (D)
Democratic State Representative Angelica Rubio joins the program to discuss the ...
Episode: S17 E2 | 27:25
Watch 26:55
Your Legislators
Senator William Soules
Democratic State Senator William Soules who has served in the Senate since 2013...
Episode: S17 E1 | 26:55
Watch 27:00
Your Legislators
Luis Terrazas
Your Legislators featuring Luis Terrazas
Episode: S16 E6 | 27:00
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 1:23:30
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [ASL]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:23:30
Watch 1:34:14
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:34:14
Watch 28:24
American Masters
Isabella Rossellini compares her acting and modeling
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
Special: 28:24
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 3:56:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Special: 3:56:45
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13