KRWG Newsmakers

Water Conflicts Across the Globe

Season 16 Episode 24 | 26m 59s

On Newsmakers, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson visited Las Cruces recently to campaign for Republican Congressional Candidate Yvette Herrell. Also, we learn more about a new study that shows an increase in water conflicts across the globe, and we hear more about how Las Cruces is working to address housing concerns in the city.

Aired: 09/18/24
