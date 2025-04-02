Issues Facing Las Cruces

Extras
This week on Newsmakers, we discuss trade and economic development on the boarder...
Our guests are from Progress 321: Executive director Maya Sanchez and board president Gabe Gonzalez.
Interview with Justin Garcia
Primaries are just around the corner for New Mexico residents, and this week on Newsmakers...
Joining us today is an NMSU professor and filmmaker who with community supporters has...
Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director of Think New Mexico joins the program to discu
