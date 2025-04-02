© 2025 KRWG
KRWG Newsmakers

Issues Facing Las Cruces

Season 17 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

This week on Newsmakers, we sit down with Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez to discuss issues facing the city. Also, on the program, we learn more about evictions in public affordable housing properties.

Aired: 04/02/25
