© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Newsmakers

Frances Williams: A Life of Public Service

Season 17 Episode 11 | 26m 11s

Join us for a special Newsmakers featuring an in-depth conversation with Frances Williams. Williams, a longtime Las Cruces resident, has dedicated much of her life to fighting for equal rights. She worked decades at White Sands Missile Range as a civilian employee and answered a call to serve in Vietnam during the war. Williams is as a founding member of the New Mexico State Ethics Commission and

Aired: 04/09/25
Extras
Watch 28:15
KRWG Newsmakers
Jerry Pacheco
This week on Newsmakers, we discuss trade and economic development on the boarder...
Episode: S17 E1 | 28:15
Watch 6:51
KRWG Newsmakers
In Focus - Progress321
Our guests are from Progress 321: Executive director Maya Sanchez and board president Gabe Gonzalez.
Clip: S16 E22 | 6:51
Watch 14:57
KRWG Newsmakers
Interview with Justin Garcia
Interview with Justin Garcia
Clip: S16 E16 | 14:57
Watch 11:17
KRWG Newsmakers
Gerald Byers, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 11:17
Watch 10:10
KRWG Newsmakers
Fernando Macias, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 10:10
Watch 8:42
KRWG Newsmakers
Shaharazad Booth, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 8:42
Watch 10:20
KRWG Newsmakers
Ramona Martinez, Candidate for District Attorney
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Clip: S16 E16 | 10:20
Watch 56:42
KRWG Newsmakers
Race for District Attorney, Third Judicial District
Primaries are just around the corner for New Mexico residents, and this week on Newsmakers...
Episode: S16 E16 | 56:42
Watch 18:12
KRWG Newsmakers
Interview with Ross Marks
Joining us today is an NMSU professor and filmmaker who with community supporters has...
Clip: S16 E9 | 18:12
Watch 28:16
KRWG Newsmakers
Think New Mexico
Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director of Think New Mexico joins the program to discu
Episode: S16 E2 | 28:16
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 37:46
Nature
Saving The Slowest Mammal on Earth | In Her Nature
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Special: 37:46
Watch 3:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Gem of a Guy
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
Special: 3:23
Watch 16:03
Nature
Building for Birds | WILD HOPE
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
Special: 16:03
Watch 47:26
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Activate Kid Power!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Special: 47:26
Watch 1:53:24
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Special: 1:53:24
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [ASL]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:42:06
Watch 1:46:21
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:46:21
Watch 23:49
American Masters
Lucy Dacus Makes Her First Loves Songs
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."
Special: 23:49