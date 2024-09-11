Air Quality Concerns in Permian Basin

Extras
Our guests are from Progress 321: Executive director Maya Sanchez and board president Gabe Gonzalez.
Interview with Justin Garcia
Candidate for District Attorney, 3rd Judicial District
Primaries are just around the corner for New Mexico residents, and this week on Newsmakers...
Joining us today is an NMSU professor and filmmaker who with community supporters has...
Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director of Think New Mexico joins the program to discu
This week on Newsmakers, KRWG’s Jonny Coker speaks with the Las Cruces Police Department’s
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.