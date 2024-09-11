© 2024 KRWG
KRWG Newsmakers

Air Quality Concerns in Permian Basin

Season 16 Episode 23 | 28m 46s

This week on Newsmakers, new Electric Vehicle charging stations in Doña Ana County may help provide add more infrastructure for sustainable transportation in the region. Also, we learn more about how one community in the southeastern side of the state is facing air quality challenges and we visit a Las Cruces Police Department community engagement event.

Aired: 09/11/24
