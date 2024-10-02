© 2024 KRWG
Donate
KRWG Election Coverage

Election 2024: NM State Senate District 38

Season 2024 Episode 2 | 26m 12s

Welcome to KRWG Public Media 2025 Election Coverage featuring New Mexico Senate District 38 with candidates, Democratic incumbent candidate, Carrie Hamblen and Republican Candidate Samantha Barncastle Salopek.

Aired: 10/02/24
