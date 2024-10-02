© 2024 KRWG
KRWG Election Coverage

Election 2024: NM State Representative District 34

Season 2024 Episode 3 | 27m 56s

In this 2024 Election Coverage forum we cover the New Mexico State Representative for District 34 with candidates, Democratic incumbent candidate, Ray Lara and Republican Candidate Larry Sedillo.

Aired: 10/02/24
