Season Extras

A wild hog hunt in the Ozarks leads to an unexpectedly vulnerable dialogue.
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
How did the extreme Antarctic winter affected the Belgica's crew?
How can future astronauts best prepare themselves to face these challenges?
How do you keep humans sane and relatively content in isolation?
The grueling journey to Mars.
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024