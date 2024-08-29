© 2024 KRWG
Independent Lens

Season Extras

Season 26 Episode 20

Sizzles and such

Aired: 08/28/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Wild Hogs and Saffron
A wild hog hunt in the Ozarks leads to an unexpectedly vulnerable dialogue.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:00
Independent Lens
Fall 2024 Sneak Peek
Watch Independent Lens on the PBS app.
Preview: S26 E20 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Preview: S26 E1 | 0:30
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 13:41
Independent Lens
Antarctica's Survival Guide for Mars Explorers
How did the extreme Antarctic winter affected the Belgica's crew?
Clip: S25 E16 | 13:41
Watch 12:32
Independent Lens
Can Humans Get to Mars Without Going Insane?
How can future astronauts best prepare themselves to face these challenges?
Clip: S25 E16 | 12:32
Watch 15:09
Independent Lens
What an Antarctic Disaster Can Teach Us About Getting to Mars
How do you keep humans sane and relatively content in isolation?
Clip: S25 E16 | 15:09
Watch 1:00
Independent Lens
Extended Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
The grueling journey to Mars.
Preview: S25 E16 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Watch Space: The Longest Goodbye with PBS Passport
Get early access with PBS Passport.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 11:17
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 11:17