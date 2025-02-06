© 2025 KRWG
FRONTLINE

Battle for Tibet

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 54m 23s

Investigating China’s rule over Tibet. With footage from inside the region, FRONTLINE examines how the Communist regime controls Tibet’s Buddhist population, and the battle over the succession of its spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Aired: 02/17/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
