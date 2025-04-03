© 2025 KRWG
Fronteras

Young Park Shooting and Impact on Youth

Season 15 Episode 5 | 26m 27s

NMCAFé’s Ellice Whiteaker joins the program this week to speak about the March 23rd Young Park shooting in Las Cruces, and the discourse surrounding youth crime in the state.

Aired: 04/02/25
Fronteras brings in-depth interviews with the people creating the "Changing America."
