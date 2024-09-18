© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Veterinary Infrastructure in Southern New Mexico

Season 14 Episode 20 | 26m 56s

KRWG’s Jonny Coker sits down with Dr. Dawn Duncan, Founder and Chair of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. They talk about the organization’s advocacy, current veterinary care in Las Cruces, and moving toward establishing a 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic for the city.

Aired: 09/18/24
Fronteras brings in-depth interviews with the people creating the "Changing America."
Extras
Watch 26:32
Fronteras
Cannabis Regulation in New Mexico
In this episode, KRWG sits down with New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division Director Todd
Episode: S14 E4 | 26:32
Watch 27:49
Fronteras
Study: Diabetics Life Span Impacted by Depression
Study: Diabetics Life Span Impacted by Depression
Episode: S13 E27 | 27:49
Watch 27:23
Fronteras
Economic Development and Trade at the U.S.-Mexico Border in
There’s a lot of excitement about economic development and trade at the...
Episode: S13 E26 | 27:23
Watch 26:05
Fronteras
A Conversation on Voting Rights with Beto O’Rourke
In this episode, KRWG sits down with Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke to talk....
Episode: S13 E25 | 26:05
Watch 28:12
Fronteras
A Conversation with Randy Granger
On this special episode of Fronteras- A Changing America, we get to know award-winning...
Episode: S13 E24 | 28:12
Watch 27:59
Fronteras
Conversation with Denise Chávez
On this week’s “Fronteras- A Changing America, we get an up close look at...
Episode: S13 E23 | 27:59
Watch 26:21
Fronteras
A Conversation with Dr. Mark Lusk
A new book co-edited by a faculty member from New Mexico State University’s School of...
Episode: S13 E22 | 26:21
Watch 26:31
Fronteras
The Official Cookbook of the Chile Pepper Institute
A new cookbook from the Chile Pepper Institute at NMSU is out for....
Episode: S13 E21 | 26:31
Watch 27:08
Fronteras
Safety for Pedestrians and Bicycles in Las Cruces
This program features a discussion on road safety for pedestrians and...
Episode: S13 E20 | 27:08
Watch 27:00
Fronteras
The Path to U.S. Citizenship
On this program, we learn more new changes to the U.S. Citizenship test....
Episode: S13 E17 | 27:00
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (EAD + OC)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51