Fronteras

Veterans in Southern New Mexico

Season 14 Episode 23 | 26m 47s

On this week’s Fronteras: A Changing America, KRWG’s Jonny Coker travels to Silver City to speak with veterans of the Vietnam War and Word War II. Then, NMSU’s Military and Veterans Programs director Hector Sanchez joins the program to discuss Military and Veterans Appreciation Week in Las Cruces.

Aired: 11/13/24
Fronteras brings in-depth interviews with the people creating the "Changing America."
