Fronteras

Tariffs in the Borderland Region

Season 15 Episode 6 | 26m 21s

Economist Dr. Christopher Erickson joins the program this week to speak about how incoming tariffs may affect the region’s local economy, and the potential ripple effects of a trade war on American households.

Aired: 04/09/25
Fronteras brings in-depth interviews with the people creating the "Changing America."
