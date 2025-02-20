© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Scott Lincicome and Jeff Ferry

Season 2025 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

Economist Jeff Ferry of the Coalition for a Prosperous America and trade expert Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute discuss the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on U.S. consumers, businesses, and the world in a forum at Hofstra University.

Aired: 02/20/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Leopoldo Lopez
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Episode: S2023 E724 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maria Ressa
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Episode: S2023 E723 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: S2023 E722 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger discusses pressures from Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Episode: S2023 E721 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Thomas Nides
Thomas Nides assesses Israel’s diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, including hostages.
Episode: S2023 E720 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kimberly Kagan
Military historian Kimberly Kagan discusses Israel’s obstacles on the ground in Gaza.
Episode: S2023 E719 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mitch Daniels
Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana, discusses America's political disarray.
Episode: S2023 E718 | 26:46
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 1:34:14
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:34:14
Watch 1:23:30
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [ASL]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:23:30
Watch 28:24
American Masters
Isabella Rossellini compares her acting and modeling
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
Special: 28:24
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 3:56:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Special: 3:56:45
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13