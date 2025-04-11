© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Ross Douthat

Season 2025 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.” He explains why he thinks Americans are looking for a higher power, defends organized religion, and reflects on the mystical side of UFO culture.

Aired: 04/10/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Leopoldo Lopez
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Episode: S2023 E724 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maria Ressa
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Episode: S2023 E723 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: S2023 E722 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger discusses pressures from Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Episode: S2023 E721 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Thomas Nides
Thomas Nides assesses Israel’s diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, including hostages.
Episode: S2023 E720 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kimberly Kagan
Military historian Kimberly Kagan discusses Israel’s obstacles on the ground in Gaza.
Episode: S2023 E719 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mitch Daniels
Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana, discusses America's political disarray.
Episode: S2023 E718 | 26:46
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 37:46
Nature
Saving The Slowest Mammal on Earth | In Her Nature
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Special: 37:46
Watch 3:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Gem of a Guy
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
Special: 3:23
Watch 47:26
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Activate Kid Power!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Special: 47:26
Watch 16:03
Nature
Building for Birds | WILD HOPE
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
Special: 16:03
Watch 1:53:24
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Special: 1:53:24
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [ASL]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:42:06
Watch 1:46:21
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:46:21
Watch 23:49
American Masters
Lucy Dacus Makes Her First Loves Songs
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."
Special: 23:49