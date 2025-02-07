© 2025 KRWG
Firing Line

Richard Carmona

Season 2025 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nears confirmation as Health and Human Services Secretary, former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona discusses Kennedy’s controversial history, his potential impact on public health, and how to prepare for the next pandemic.

Aired: 02/06/25
