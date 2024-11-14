© 2024 KRWG
Firing Line

Kori Schake

Season 2024 Episode 46 | 26m 46s

AEI senior fellow Kori Schake assesses Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy, his first Cabinet choices, and how his second presidency could impact America’s allies and adversaries. She also warns against politicization of the military.

Aired: 11/14/24
