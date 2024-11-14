Kori Schake

Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Brad Raffensperger discusses pressures from Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Thomas Nides assesses Israel’s diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, including hostages.
Military historian Kimberly Kagan discusses Israel’s obstacles on the ground in Gaza.
Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana, discusses America's political disarray.
Latest TV Episodes
Austin City Limits presents performance highlights from the 23rd Annual Americana Honors.
Quincy Jones discusses his early career, friendships and how he defines himself.
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Haitian-born, Brooklyn-based comic Tanael Joachim mines comedy from being a fish out of water.
A young med student drives big rigs for tuition fees.
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member.
A glimpse into the lives of three quilters in the American West.
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the lens of her fascination with ants.
A Vietnamese American daughter captures her parents on 16mm as they dream of their homeland.