Josh Shapiro

Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Brad Raffensperger discusses pressures from Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Thomas Nides assesses Israel’s diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, including hostages.
Military historian Kimberly Kagan discusses Israel’s obstacles on the ground in Gaza.
Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana, discusses America's political disarray.
Latest TV Episodes
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.