Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum

Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Brad Raffensperger discusses pressures from Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Thomas Nides assesses Israel’s diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, including hostages.
Military historian Kimberly Kagan discusses Israel’s obstacles on the ground in Gaza.
Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana, discusses America's political disarray.
Latest TV Episodes
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."