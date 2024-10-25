© 2024 KRWG
Firing Line

Election Panel: Jocelyn Benson, Stephen Richer, Ben Ginsberg

Season 2024 Episode 43 | 26m 46s

A panel of election experts — Democrat Jocelyn Benson, Republican Stephen Richer, and GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg — discuss how votes will be counted this November, Elon Musk's claims about the election, and when Americans will know the results.

Aired: 10/24/24
