Bill O'Reilly

Extras
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Brad Raffensperger discusses pressures from Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Thomas Nides assesses Israel’s diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, including hostages.
Military historian Kimberly Kagan discusses Israel’s obstacles on the ground in Gaza.
Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana, discusses America's political disarray.
Jonathan Schanzer examines efforts to contain a wider war in the Middle East.
Latest TV Episodes
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.