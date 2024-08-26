© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DEADLOCK

an election story

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 55m 49s

Join Aaron Tang of UC Davis School of Law as he guides a panel of thought leaders through complex, ethical dilemmas based on real-life scenarios. The special encourages civil dialogue and critical thinking in an era dominated by polarizing debates.

Aired: 09/19/24 | Expires: 09/19/27
Funding for DEADLOCK: an election story is provided in part by Rick Burnes and PBS Viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:14
DEADLOCK
The Trailer
A panel of influential figures talks through ethical dilemmas based on a real-life scenario.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 1:14
Watch 0:31
DEADLOCK
Preview - Why DEADLOCK?
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:31
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 11:17
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 11:17