Auctioneer George/Sock Monkey Opera

Extras
Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat can't decide what gift to give each other.
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
George volunteers to watch 5 cute puppies!/ George wants to give Gnocchi the perfect day.
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
Ants move in with George. / George and Allie go searching for maple syrup.
Join Curious George as he set out to reunite Kayla, a homesick elephant, with her family.
George becomes friends with a family of ducklings. / George loves shells.
George builds a dessert vending machine. / George becomes a sheep herder.
George gets a cold. / One of George's fish friends is trapped!
George loves camping. / George isn't tall enough to ride the roller coaster.
Latest TV Episodes
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.