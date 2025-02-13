© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Connection

Zuhl Museum

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 3m 03s

Part art gallery, part natural history museum, the Zuhl Museum at NMSU is the home of the Zuhl Collection containing over 1,800 beautiful specimens of petrified wood, fossils and minerals.

Aired: 02/12/25
Extras
Watch 3:52
Community Connection
Gila Centennial
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Leia Barnett who talks to us about the Gila...
Episode: S2024 E5 | 3:52
Watch 3:06
Community Connection
Banned Book Club
In this next Community Connection we visit the Banned Book Club that takes place inside the Thomas..
Episode: S2024 E3 | 3:06
Watch 3:52
Community Connection
Conservation groups celebrate Gila Centennial
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Leia Barnett who talks to us about the Gila...
Episode: S2024 E2 | 3:52
Watch 3:29
Community Connection
LC Legacy Firefighters
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Lieutenant Raymond Diaz and Fire Investigator...
Episode: S2024 E1 | 3:29
Watch 4:00
Community Connection
Toys for Tots Doña Ana County
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Co-Coordinators Patty Groth & Joe Montoya
Episode: S2023 E6 | 4:00
Watch 4:26
Community Connection
Las Cruces ACTion Programs for Animals
The APA is dedicated to lives of dogs and cats in the community
Episode: S2023 E5 | 4:26
Watch 3:23
Community Connection
Las Cruces Writers Group
On this next Community Connection, we speak to the Las Cruces Writers group who are a grou
Episode: S2023 E4 | 3:23
Watch 5:07
Community Connection
El Paso Museum of History Kicks Camp
The El Paso Museum of History, hosted a Kicks Camp this summer. This camp taught....
Episode: S2023 E3 | 5:07
Watch 3:06
Community Connection
Asombro Institute for Science Education
On this next Community Connection we feature the Asombro Institute for Science Education.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 3:06
Watch 3:32
Community Connection
NMSU Archives and Special Collections
In this Community Connection, we visit the NMSU Archives & Special Collections located...
Episode: S2023 E1 | 3:32
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 1:34:14
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:34:14
Watch 1:23:30
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [ASL]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:23:30
Watch 28:24
American Masters
Isabella Rossellini compares her acting and modeling
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
Special: 28:24
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 3:56:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Special: 3:56:45
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13