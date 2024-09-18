© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Connection

Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 3m 06s

On this episode of Community Connection, we talk to volunteers and staff who work at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley about the efforts taken to help and provide enrichment to all of the dogs in the shelter.

Aired: 09/18/24
Extras
Watch 3:52
Community Connection
Gila Centennial
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Leia Barnett who talks to us about the Gila...
Episode: S2024 E5 | 3:52
Watch 3:06
Community Connection
Banned Book Club
In this next Community Connection we visit the Banned Book Club that takes place inside the Thomas..
Episode: S2024 E3 | 3:06
Watch 3:52
Community Connection
Conservation groups celebrate Gila Centennial
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Leia Barnett who talks to us about the Gila...
Episode: S2024 E2 | 3:52
Watch 3:29
Community Connection
LC Legacy Firefighters
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Lieutenant Raymond Diaz and Fire Investigator...
Episode: S2024 E1 | 3:29
Watch 4:00
Community Connection
Toys for Tots Doña Ana County
In this next Community Connection, we meet with Co-Coordinators Patty Groth & Joe Montoya
Episode: S2023 E6 | 4:00
Watch 4:26
Community Connection
Las Cruces ACTion Programs for Animals
The APA is dedicated to lives of dogs and cats in the community
Episode: S2023 E5 | 4:26
Watch 3:23
Community Connection
Las Cruces Writers Group
On this next Community Connection, we speak to the Las Cruces Writers group who are a grou
Episode: S2023 E4 | 3:23
Watch 5:07
Community Connection
El Paso Museum of History Kicks Camp
The El Paso Museum of History, hosted a Kicks Camp this summer. This camp taught....
Episode: S2023 E3 | 5:07
Watch 3:06
Community Connection
Asombro Institute for Science Education
On this next Community Connection we feature the Asombro Institute for Science Education.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 3:06
Watch 3:32
Community Connection
NMSU Archives and Special Collections
In this Community Connection, we visit the NMSU Archives & Special Collections located...
Episode: S2023 E1 | 3:32
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (EAD + OC)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51