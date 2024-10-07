© 2024 KRWG
Big Cats 24/7

Episode Three

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 33s

A fight with intruders leaves the lion pride males injured and the mothers with cubs vulnerable to attack. Xudum, the female leopard, takes risks to find a mate.

Aired: 09/24/24 | Expires: 10/23/24
Extras
Watch 8:29
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why These Lions are Outcasts in Their Pride
Young lions are taking their first steps into becoming adults.
Special: 8:29
Watch 6:17
Big Cats 24/7
Competition for Food Increases with More Mouths to Feed
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Clip: S1 E6 | 6:17
Watch 2:52
Big Cats 24/7
Female Leopard Defending Cubs from Male Leopard Caught on Thermal Camera
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:52
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Hungry Lions Battle A Crocodile for a Meal
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:12
Watch 3:14
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Starving Leopard's Kill
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:14
Watch 3:06
Big Cats 24/7
Thermal Cameras Reveal Leopard Cubs
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:06
Watch 3:11
Big Cats 24/7
A Lost Lion Cub Faces Nighttime Alone
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:11
Watch 5:36
Big Cats 24/7
A Male Leopard Has A Surprising Hunting Style
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:36
Watch 3:07
Big Cats 24/7
A Herd of Buffalo Force the Pride Into Deep Water
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:07
Watch 4:41
Big Cats 24/7
Showdown: Intruding Male Lions Threaten Young Males of the Xudum Pride
One lioness and two juvenile males are left to defend Xudum Pride territory from intruding lions.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:41
