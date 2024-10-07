Episode One

Extras
Young lions are taking their first steps into becoming adults.
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
One lioness and two juvenile males are left to defend Xudum Pride territory from intruding lions.
Latest TV Episodes
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.