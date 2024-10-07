© 2024 KRWG
Big Cats 24/7

Episode Four

Season 1 Episode 4 | 54m 31s

The Okavango Delta is transformed by the arrival of the flood, bringing new challenges for the big cats. The lion cubs experience water and its dangers for the first time.

Aired: 10/01/24 | Expires: 10/30/24
Extras
Watch 8:29
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why These Lions are Outcasts in Their Pride
Young lions are taking their first steps into becoming adults.
Special: 8:29
Watch 6:17
Big Cats 24/7
Competition for Food Increases with More Mouths to Feed
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Clip: S1 E6 | 6:17
Watch 2:52
Big Cats 24/7
Female Leopard Defending Cubs from Male Leopard Caught on Thermal Camera
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:52
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Hungry Lions Battle A Crocodile for a Meal
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:12
Watch 3:14
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Starving Leopard's Kill
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:14
Watch 3:06
Big Cats 24/7
Thermal Cameras Reveal Leopard Cubs
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:06
Watch 3:11
Big Cats 24/7
A Lost Lion Cub Faces Nighttime Alone
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:11
Watch 5:36
Big Cats 24/7
A Male Leopard Has A Surprising Hunting Style
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:36
Watch 3:07
Big Cats 24/7
A Herd of Buffalo Force the Pride Into Deep Water
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:07
Watch 4:41
Big Cats 24/7
Showdown: Intruding Male Lions Threaten Young Males of the Xudum Pride
One lioness and two juvenile males are left to defend Xudum Pride territory from intruding lions.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:41
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56