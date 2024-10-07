Latest Episodes
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.