The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Christmas Eve Snow

Season 41 Episode 4112 | 26m 45s

Happy little church tucked into a bed of snow, evergreens and mountains; another fine Bob Ross classic.

Aired: 08/09/24 | Expires: 12/24/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
