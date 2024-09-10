© 2024 KRWG
Austin City Limits

Kacey Musgraves

Season 50 Episode 5001 | 53m 25s

Seven-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves showcases a new collection of songs from Deeper Well and career highlights in a spellbinding hour. The Texas native shares the stories behind her acclaimed hits in a luminous performance.

Aired: 09/27/24 | Expires: 10/26/24
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.
