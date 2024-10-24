© 2024 KRWG
Austin City Limits

Jelly Roll / The War And Treaty

Season 50 Episode 5006 | 53m 25s

Nashville sensations Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty thrill in an electrifying hour. Jelly Roll performs highlights from his breakthrough smash "Whitsitt Chapel" and celebrated husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty thrill with powerhouse vocals.

Aired: 11/01/24 | Expires: 11/30/24
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.
