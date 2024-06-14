September 20, 2024

Extras
Mary Trump discusses her new book "Who Could Ever Love You."
Timothy Snyder joins the show.
Carme Artigas discusses global AI governance.
Francis Fukuyama joins the show.
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson discusses how she is fighting climate change.
Latest TV Episodes
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.