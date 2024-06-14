September 18, 2024

Extras
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Mary Trump discusses her new book "Who Could Ever Love You."
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Timothy Snyder joins the show.
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Carme Artigas discusses global AI governance.
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas
Francis Fukuyama joins the show.
Ben Wedeman; Nicholas Burns; Robert Caro; Francis Fukuyama
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson discusses how she is fighting climate change.
Latest TV Episodes
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.