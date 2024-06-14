© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

September 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7057 | 55m 47s

Lebanese journalist Kim Ghattas on the explosions of pagers belonging to members of Hezbollah. Sen. Chris Murphy on the problem of a deeply fractured nation. "Borderland" director Pamela Yates and the activist Gabriela Castañeda on the immigration enforcement system hiding in plain sight. Presidential historian Timothy Naftali on the apparent Trump assassination attempt.

Aired: 09/16/24
Extras
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Mary Trump:“Cruelty Was a Currency” in Trump Family
Mary Trump discusses her new book "Who Could Ever Love You."
Clip: S2024 E7062 | 18:08
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2024
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Episode: S2024 E7062 | 55:46
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
Historian Timothy Snyder on VP Harris’ “Freedom” Campaign
Timothy Snyder joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7061 | 17:34
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7061 | 55:26
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
U.N. Report Warns AI May Increase Global Tech Inequality
Carme Artigas discusses global AI governance.
Clip: S2024 E7060 | 17:43
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas
Episode: S2024 E7060 | 55:42
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Authoritarianism v. Democracy: Francis Fukuyama on The Year of Elections
Francis Fukuyama joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7059 | 17:42
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Nicholas Burns; Robert Caro; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2024 E7059 | 55:48
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson on the Climate Crisis: “We Don’t Get to Give Up”
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson discusses how she is fighting climate change.
Clip: S2024 E7058 | 17:50
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (EAD + OC)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56