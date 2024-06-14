© 2024 KRWG
Amanpour and Company

September 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7053 | 55m 47s

Last night marked the first, and potentially the only, presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Irish Times columnist Fintan O'Toole and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa discuss. American playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris on his Broadway hit "Slave Play." LULAC CEO Juan Proaño on the organization's historic endorsement for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Aired: 09/10/24
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Mary Trump:“Cruelty Was a Currency” in Trump Family
Mary Trump discusses her new book "Who Could Ever Love You."
Clip: S2024 E7062 | 18:08
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2024
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Episode: S2024 E7062 | 55:46
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
Historian Timothy Snyder on VP Harris’ “Freedom” Campaign
Timothy Snyder joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7061 | 17:34
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7061 | 55:26
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
U.N. Report Warns AI May Increase Global Tech Inequality
Carme Artigas discusses global AI governance.
Clip: S2024 E7060 | 17:43
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas
Episode: S2024 E7060 | 55:42
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Authoritarianism v. Democracy: Francis Fukuyama on The Year of Elections
Francis Fukuyama joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7059 | 17:42
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Nicholas Burns; Robert Caro; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2024 E7059 | 55:48
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson on the Climate Crisis: “We Don’t Get to Give Up”
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson discusses how she is fighting climate change.
Clip: S2024 E7058 | 17:50
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
American Masters
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
American Masters
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (EAD + OC)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Independent Lens
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
NOVA
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
NOVA
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
NOVA
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
NOVA
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
NOVA
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
NOVA
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47