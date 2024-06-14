October 9, 2024

Extras
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Robert Pape joins the show.
Benjamin Haddad; Francesca Faridany and Norbert Leo Butz; Elina Svitolina; Robert Pape
Cassandra Welchlin discusses her advocacy work with the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable.
Jeff Zeleny; Joumana Haddad; Keri Russell; Debora Cahn; Cassandra Welchlin
Timothy Shenk joins the show.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw; John Avlon; Timothy Shenk
George Packer, staff writer for The Atlantic, discusses his recent piece about the election.
Ehud Olmert; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Dr. Samer Attar; Kristen Holmes; George Packer
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick joins the show.
Latest TV Episodes
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.