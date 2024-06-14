© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 7, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7071 | 55m 47s

Meirav Leshem Gonen's daughter Romi Gonen has been held hostage by Hamas for a year. Meirav discusses this anniversary and her fight to save her daughter. Palestinian Rana Salman and Israeli May Pundak offer a message of hope for peace on this dark anniversary. Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed reflects on a year of covering the war, first from Gaza and now from an undisclosed location.

Aired: 10/06/24
Extras
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 17:26
Amanpour and Company
New Survey Finds Significant Support for Political Violence Ahead of Election
Robert Pape joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7090 | 17:26
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 1, 2024
Benjamin Haddad; Francesca Faridany and Norbert Leo Butz; Elina Svitolina; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E7090 | 55:47
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
No Early Voting, No Online Registration: Inside MS’s Voting Rights Battle
Cassandra Welchlin discusses her advocacy work with the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable.
Clip: S2024 E7089 | 17:57
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Joumana Haddad; Keri Russell; Debora Cahn; Cassandra Welchlin
Episode: S2024 E7089 | 55:37
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
How the Democratic Party Lost Its Way and What It Means for This Election
Timothy Shenk joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7088 | 18:03
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2024
Rep. Dan Crenshaw; John Avlon; Timothy Shenk
Episode: S2024 E7088 | 55:35
Watch 18:27
Amanpour and Company
George Packer: Working Class Voters Are “Up for Grabs” This Election
George Packer, staff writer for The Atlantic, discusses his recent piece about the election.
Clip: S2024 E7087 | 18:27
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2024
Ehud Olmert; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Dr. Samer Attar; Kristen Holmes; George Packer
Episode: S2024 E7087 | 55:44
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
The Costs of Mass Deportation? Expert Breaks Down Trump’s Immigration Plan
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7086 | 17:58
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56