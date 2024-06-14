© 2024 KRWG
Amanpour and Company

October 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7087 | 55m 44s

Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert and former Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Nasser Al-Kidwa on their suggestion for a path to peace in the Middle East. Dr. Samer Attar details her experience working inside Gaza. Reporter Kristen Holmes discusses the candidates' final push in the U.S. election. George Packer of the Atlantic explores how working class voters may impact this election.

Aired: 10/28/24
