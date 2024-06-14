© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7068 | 55m 46s

Fmr. Israeli PM Ehud Barak on Iran's attack on Israel and the anticipated response. Fmr. State Department official Andrew Miller gives the American perspective on the escalation in the region. Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour discusses Iran's strategy in this conflict. Actor and activist John Leguizamo explores the Latino American experience in “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos."

Aired: 10/01/24
Extras
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
John Leguizamo on Learning the Untold History of Latinos: “It Changed My DNA”
John Leguizamo discusses his new series “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos.”
Clip: S2024 E7068 | 18:01
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
“The Rise of the Latino Far Right:” Why Latinos Are Turning Out for Trump
Paola Ramos joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7067 | 17:51
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Kansas Journalist on How the Right Co-opted White Rural America
Sarah Smarsh discusses her book "Bone of the Bone."
Clip: S2024 E7066 | 17:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
This Librarian Spoke Out Against Book Banning. Now She Fears for Her Life
Amanda Jones joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7065 | 17:54
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
Dr. Francis Collins on Faith, Science, and “The Road to Wisdom”
Dr. Francis Collins discusses his new book "The Road to Wisdom."
Clip: S2024 E7064 | 17:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 12:36
American Masters
Judy-Lynn del Rey: The Galaxy Gal
Explore the story of a woman with dwarfism who revolutionized the world of science fiction writing.
Special: 12:36
Watch 15:35
American Masters
Judy-Lynn del Rey: The Galaxy Gal [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore the story of a woman with dwarfism who revolutionized the world of science fiction writing.
Special: 15:35
Watch 12:36
American Masters
Judy-Lynn del Rey: The Galaxy Gal [ASL + OC]
Explore the story of a woman with dwarfism who revolutionized the world of science fiction writing.
Special: 12:36
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined [EAD + OC]
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined [ASL]
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47