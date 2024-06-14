© 2024 KRWG
Amanpour and Company

November 14, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7099 | 55m 35s

Correspondent Jeff Zeleny breaks down some of Donald Trump's picks for leadership in his administration. UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the work UNRWA is doing there. Former French President François Holland explains the reaction of foreign leaders to Trump's victory. Financial columnist Rana Foroohar on what the U.S. economy may look like under Trump.

Aired: 11/13/24
