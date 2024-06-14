© 2025 KRWG
Amanpour and Company

March 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7179 | 55m 47s

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Trump's tariffs. Top European leaders are meeting with President Zelensky for a special summit on defense. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk joins the show to discuss. May Pundak and Rula Hardal, co-directors of the NGO A Land for All, on the state of the Gaza ceasefire. Veteran D.C. journalist Frank Sesno on Trump and the press.

Aired: 03/05/25
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Trump Says the U.S. Doesn’t “Need” Canada. Is He Right?
Eric Lascelles, Managing Director of RBC Global Asset Management, discusses Trump's tariffs.
Clip: S2025 E7184 | 17:53
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2025
Gordon Sondland; Baher Azmy; Farnaz Fassihi; Eric Lascelles
Episode: S2025 E7184 | 55:47
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Scott Galloway on Markets, Musk, and Trump’s “Weapons of Mass Distraction”
Scott Galloway joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7183 | 17:38
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2025
Kurt Volker; Cecillia Wang; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2025 E7183 | 55:36
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
COVID Five Years Later: From Lockdowns to Long COVID — and What Went Wrong
Dr. Ashish Jha discusses COVID five years later.
Clip: S2025 E7182 | 18:03
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2025
Richard Clarida; Alina Polyakova; Winnie Byanyima; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2025 E7182 | 55:47
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
Reid Hoffman on What Could Possibly Go Right With Our AI Future
Reid Hoffman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7181 | 17:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2025
Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.); Rim Turkmani; Ann Olivarius; Reid Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7181 | 55:47
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
“Travel Is a Political Act:” Rick Steves on the “Hippie Trail”
Rick Steves discusses his new book "On the Hippie Trail."
Clip: S2025 E7180 | 18:09
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 1:25
Nature
Series Trailer | In Her Nature
Meet the courageous women shaping wildlife conservation.
Special: 1:25
Watch 20:51
Nature
The Rhino Whisperer | In Her Nature
The story of Nepal's first female nature guide and her fight to save the country's wildlife.
Special: 20:51
Watch 2:26:44
PBS News Hour
President Donald Trump's 2025 address to Congress
President Donald Trump on March 4, 2025, will address a joint session of Congress.
Special: 2:26:44
Watch 1:34:14
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:34:14
Watch 1:23:30
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [ASL]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:23:30
Watch 28:24
American Masters
Isabella Rossellini compares her acting and modeling
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
Special: 28:24
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44