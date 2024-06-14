© 2025 KRWG
Amanpour and Company

March 12, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7183 | 55m 36s

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO weighs in with the latest on Trump's tariffs and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. National Legal Director for the ACLU Cecillia Wang on the on the arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. Scott Galloway breaks down what Trump's policies mean for the American economy.

Aired: 03/11/25
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Trump Says the U.S. Doesn’t “Need” Canada. Is He Right?
Eric Lascelles, Managing Director of RBC Global Asset Management, discusses Trump's tariffs.
Clip: S2025 E7184 | 17:53
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2025
Gordon Sondland; Baher Azmy; Farnaz Fassihi; Eric Lascelles
Episode: S2025 E7184 | 55:47
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Scott Galloway on Markets, Musk, and Trump’s “Weapons of Mass Distraction”
Scott Galloway joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7183 | 17:38
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
COVID Five Years Later: From Lockdowns to Long COVID — and What Went Wrong
Dr. Ashish Jha discusses COVID five years later.
Clip: S2025 E7182 | 18:03
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2025
Richard Clarida; Alina Polyakova; Winnie Byanyima; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2025 E7182 | 55:47
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
Reid Hoffman on What Could Possibly Go Right With Our AI Future
Reid Hoffman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7181 | 17:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2025
Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.); Rim Turkmani; Ann Olivarius; Reid Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7181 | 55:47
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
“Travel Is a Political Act:” Rick Steves on the “Hippie Trail”
Rick Steves discusses his new book "On the Hippie Trail."
Clip: S2025 E7180 | 18:09
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7180 | 55:47
