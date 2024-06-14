© 2025 KRWG
Amanpour and Company

February 4, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7157 | 55m 47s

Military analyst Amos Harel on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with President Donald Trump today. Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim on the ongoing civil war in Sudan. "The Nickel Boys" director RaMell Ross on the film's nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture at the Academy Awards. New York Times reporter Karoun Demirjian on USAID under Trump.

Aired: 02/04/25
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Plane Crashes, Wildfires, War: Processing Grief in a World of Constant Crises
David Kessler discusses how to grieve in a world of constant crises.
Clip: S2025 E7174 | 17:32
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2025
Sir Peter Westmacott; Oleksii Reznikov; David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7174 | 55:36
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Navy Commander on Trump’s Purge of the Pentagon
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7173 | 18:13
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2025
Ben Wallace; Gregg Nunziata; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2025 E7173 | 55:47
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Bill Browder on the $300 Billion in Frozen Assets That Could Save Ukraine
Bill Browder discusses the impact of Donald Trump's new strategy on Russia.
Clip: S2025 E7172 | 17:56
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Comfort Ero; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7172 | 55:34
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
“The Autocrats Feel Emboldened:” Kenneth Roth on the Fight for Human Rights
Kenneth Roth joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7171 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrey Kurkov; Constanze Stelzenmüller and David Broder; Kenneth Roth
Episode: S2025 E7171 | 55:47
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
If Trump Dismantles the Dept. of Education, Who Will Pay the Biggest Price?
Rep. Jahana Hayes joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7170 | 17:38
Watch 1:23:30
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [ASL]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:23:30
Watch 1:34:14
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:34:14
Watch 28:24
American Masters
Isabella Rossellini compares her acting and modeling
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
Special: 28:24
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 3:56:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Special: 3:56:45
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13