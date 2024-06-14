© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 17, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7166 | 55m 47s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses the upcoming talks on ending the war in Ukraine, which Ukraine has been left out of. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) offers his take on where all this is headed. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the alliance's reaction to these developments. Bill Gates shares stories from his childhood that shaped him in his new book "Source Code."

Aired: 02/16/25
Extras
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Bill Gates on Trump, AI, and a Life of Revolutionizing Tech
Bill Gates discusses his new book "Source Code."
Clip: S2025 E7166 | 18:03
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
Is Your Diet Making You Sick? The Hidden Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods
Dr. Dhruv Khullar join the show.
Clip: S2025 E7165 | 17:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2025
Vali Nasr and Elliot Abrams; Fernanda Torres and Walter Salles; Dr. Dhruv Khullar
Episode: S2025 E7165 | 55:47
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Amb. Robert Lighthizer: The Architect of Trump’s Tariff Plan
Amb. Robert Lighthizer discusses Donald Trump's tariffs.
Clip: S2025 E7164 | 18:13
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2025
Thandiwe Mhlambi; James Kunder; Robert Lighthizer; Joe Wright
Episode: S2025 E7164 | 55:46
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
“Death by Numbers:” Parkland Shooting Survivor’s Journey to Empowerment
Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7163 | 18:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2025
Richard Haass; Jeremy Strong; Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder
Episode: S2025 E7163 | 55:47
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
Trump v. the Courts: Is America Headed Toward a Constitutional Crisis?
Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman discusses the legal actions fighting Trump's executive orders.
Clip: S2025 E7162 | 17:13
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Episode: S2025 E7162 | 55:46
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 3:56:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Special: 3:56:45
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13
Watch 5:30
Independent Lens
Who Can Become American? | The History of White People in America, Ep 6
Catchy, musical short chronicles the 175-year-long arbitrary system of race in America.
Special: 5:30
Watch 52:55
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around [ASL]
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Special: 52:55
Watch 1:00:13
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Special: 1:00:13