February 17, 2025

Extras
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Bill Gates discusses his new book "Source Code."
Dr. Dhruv Khullar join the show.
Vali Nasr and Elliot Abrams; Fernanda Torres and Walter Salles; Dr. Dhruv Khullar
Amb. Robert Lighthizer discusses Donald Trump's tariffs.
Thandiwe Mhlambi; James Kunder; Robert Lighthizer; Joe Wright
Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder joins the show.
Richard Haass; Jeremy Strong; Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder
Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman discusses the legal actions fighting Trump's executive orders.
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Latest TV Episodes
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Catchy, musical short chronicles the 175-year-long arbitrary system of race in America.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.